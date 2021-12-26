6 killed in boiler blast in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

At least six people were killed and many were injured when the boiler of a plant, meant for the preparation of processed food and confectionery, exploded in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The injured have been rushed to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur, the headquarter town of the district.

Confirming six deaths, Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur said the incident occurred at a noodles factory located in Bela Phase-2 under Bela police station. “Around six people were injured. We are looking into the matter,” said Kant.

When contacted, KP Singh, chief boiler inspector, Patna, said, “an accident has occurred. The exact cause of the same could not be known immediately”.

People familiar with the matter, quoting eyewitnesses, said the incident occurred owing to the blast in the boiler at around 10 am. “The intensity of the blast was so severe that its sound was heard up to 5 km away,” said a local.

At the same time, the noodles factory completely collapsed. At present, 5 fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot.

Police of Bela police station and Mithanpura police station have also reached the spot.