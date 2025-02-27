66 crore devotees took holy dip at Mahakumbh: CM Adityanath

Highlighting the historic scale of the Mahakumbh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that an unprecedented 660 million (66 crore) devotees have participated in the holy dip since the event began on January 13. He described this as a powerful message of national integration and devotion to the world. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs rituals at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri (Sourced)

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Mukteshwarnath Temple in Gorakhpur, the CM called Mahashivratri a sacred occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva, the harbinger of welfare. He also noted that record-breaking crowds at Mahakumbh, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya reflect India’s immense spiritual and cultural strength.

He further mentioned that Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been witnessing a daily influx of 8 to 10 lakh devotees during Mahakumbh and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has seen a similar massive daily footfall.

Other temples, including Dudheshwarnath Dham (Ghaziabad), Pura Mahadev Dham (Baghpat), Mansarovar Jharkhandi, Mukteshwar Nath (Gorakhpur), Baba Lodheshwarnath Temple (Barabanki), and Bhadeshwarnath Temple (Basti & Gonda), have also experienced an overwhelming surge of devotees.

The CM also performed a Rudrabhishek and havan at Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday, praying for public welfare and national prosperity. Along with these, the CM during the Mahashivratri day visited four major Shiva temples in Gorakhpur—Manasarovar Nath, Mukteshwar Nath, Jharkhandi Mahadev, and Baba Pateshwar Nath—where he offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek.

‘Take quick actions against trouble makers’

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath during visit to Gorakhpur firmly directed officials to take swift and strict action against troublemakers. He emphasised the need for quick and transparent resolution of public grievances and warned against any negligence or delay in addressing people’s problems.

The CM stressed that criminals harassing common people, issuing threats, or encroaching on properties must be dealt with strictly under the law. He also issued a stern warning against land grabbers, reaffirming his government’s commitment to justice for all.

Despite his busy religious schedule, CM Yogi held a Janata Darshan at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan in the Gorakhnath temple on the second day of his visit. He interacted with around 200 people, listening to their grievances and assuring them of prompt government action.