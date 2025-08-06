690 Myanmar refugees registered in Mizoram through biometrics: State minister

As many as 690 Myanmar refugees were registered through biometrics across 11 districts of Mizoram, state home minister K Sapdanga said. Mizoram is currently home to over 32,000 Myanmarese refugees. (HT sourced photo)

The enrollment drive, which began on July 31, 2025, marks the state’s first official effort to tag refugees from Myanmar through biometric identification. While minor technical glitches were reported in some locations, Sapdanga said the overall process has been smooth.

“We are still in the early phase. The biometric enrolment of Myanmar nationals will continue until every refugee is registered,” Sapdanga said on Tuesday.

He also stated that once the process for Myanmarese refugees is completed, the state government will initiate enrolment for Bangladeshi refugees currently taking shelter in Mizoram.

Also Read: Mizoram begins biometric enrolment drive for Myanmar refugees in Serchhip district

Mizoram is currently home to over 32,000 Myanmarese refugees, many of whom belong to the Chin ethnic group that shares close cultural and historical ties with the Mizo people. The number fluctuates as individuals continue to cross the porous border amid ongoing unrest in Myanmar.

The influx of refugees began following the 2021 military coup in Myanmar and has intensified due to continuing ethnic violence and armed conflict in the border regions.

The Mizoram government had earlier rejected the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) original registration portal, citing concerns among refugees that it could lead to forced repatriation.

Following recommendations from the state, the MHA agreed to establish a new portal for the enrolment process. In addition to Myanmarese nationals, Mizoram is also hosting refugees from Bangladesh and internally displaced persons from neighbouring Manipur.