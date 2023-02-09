Home / Cities / Others / 7 school children killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

7 school children killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

others
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 06:16 PM IST

Another child and the driver of the auto-rickshaw, in which the students were returning home from the school, were also injured

A truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Thursday. (Sourced)
ByRitesh Mishra

Seven school children were killed and one injured in an accident when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Thursday, police said.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw, in which the school children were returning home, was also injured.

All children are aged between 5 to 8 years and the injured child, whose condition is serious, has been shifted to a government hospital in Kanker, officials added.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident.

“The incident took place near Korar and seven children died on the spot,” said Superintendent of police (SP), Kanker, Shalabh Sinha.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his grief and directed the health department to provide all possible help to the injured.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

