Home / Cities / Others / 7 yrs on, Haryana health dept takes action against ex-Kaithal CMO
others

7 yrs on, Haryana health dept takes action against ex-Kaithal CMO

Haryana health department has recommended action against former Kaithal chief medical officer Dr SK Nain over the alleged irregularities by making excess payment to an outsourcing agency in 2013
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:53 PM IST
HT Image

Haryana health department has recommended action against former Kaithal chief medical officer Dr SK Nain over the alleged irregularities by making excess payment to an outsourcing agency in 2013.

As per the letter (HT has a copy of which), written by the office of additional chief secretary to health department to director general health department for disciplinary action against the then CMO SK Nain under Section 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rule, 2016.

The action was taken after five years on a report of Dr AS Gupta, who had been appointed as arbitrator in April 2014 after the irregularities in recruitment under the outsourcing policy in 2013, when Nain was CMO of Kaithal district, came to fore.

Now the action has been taken after a local activist Jaipal Rasulpur took up the issue and filed a complaint on the CM Window in November last year.

Jaipal alleged that the arbitrator held him guilty of causing loss to the government but the department did not take any action for five years, even as the arbitrator, in his report, had categorically written for action against the CMO, until he filed a complaint on CM Window.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka records jump in Covid cases

CID serves notice to Naidu in Amaravati land scam

Will unravel ‘mystery’ over Jaya death: Stalin

AAP says MCDs failing to hit waste treatment targets at Delhi landfills

In his report, the arbitrator stated that Dr Naresh Verma, former CMO of Kaithal, in his statement told that after taking over the charge of medical superintendent of Kaithal district, it came to his notice that an excess payment of 10.94 lakh has been made to an outsourcing company by increasing the required manpower from 84 to 113 in 2013.

“It is found that the director general health service, Haryana had sanctioned 84 man power but the man power was increased to 113 without sanction of the competent authority. Suring cross examination, it was found that 23.60 lakh were paid and there is no record as to why the man power was increased from the required 84,” reads the report.

On being contacted, director general health services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said that action has been taken as per orders and the officer has been chargesheeted. Dr Kamboj, however, did not comment on why the department took around seven years to take action against the ex-CMO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP