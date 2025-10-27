70 rural cremation sites coming up across Prayagraj division

In a major step toward ensuring dignified and well-organised final rites for rural residents, 70 new cremation grounds are being established across the Prayagraj division under the ‘Gramin Antyeshti Sthal Yojana’.

The initiative seeks to offer well-equipped, accessible, and hygienic spaces for performing last rites, featuring cremation platforms, designated peace zones, drinking water, toilets, and bathing facilities—amenities that are frequently lacking in remote villages.

According to officials, construction is progressing rapidly across Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh districts, with Prayagraj district alone set to have the highest number of 25 proposed sites.

Deputy director of Panchayati Raj, Prayagraj Satish Kumar said that 29 sites have already been completed, and work on the remaining sites will begin soon after resolving land-related issues. The total project cost exceeds ₹17.05 crore, he added.

Of the 70 approved cremation sites, permission has been granted for 25 in Prayagraj, 20 in Pratapgarh, 15 in Fatehpur, and 10 in Kaushambi. So far, construction has been completed for 12 sites in Prayagraj, 6 in Pratapgarh, 7 in Fatehpur, and 4 in Kaushambi. Each cremation site is estimated to cost around ₹24.36 lakh, officials said.

Earlier, villagers often had to travel long distances—usually to riverbanks—for cremations, which imposed a financial burden on economically weaker families.

To address this, the Gramin Antyeshti Sthal Yojana (Rural Cremation Site Scheme) has been launched, using Gram Panchayat infrastructure funds to create local facilities for last rites.

Each cremation site spans around 1,750 square meters and includes two cremation platforms, an office, toilets, bathrooms, a washing area, a prayer zone, interlocking flooring, wood storage, and drinking water facilities—ensuring that mourners face no inconvenience.

The initiative forms part of the state’s broader drive to strengthen rural civic infrastructure. Under the ongoing statewide plan, the aim is to construct 1,000 cremation sites across the state during the 2025–26 fiscal year, marking a major expansion of the scheme.