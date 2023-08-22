70-yr-old relative arrested for raping 4-yr-old grandniece in Maharashtra: Police

A 70-year-old person was apprehended in Maharashtra’s Satamba village for allegedly raping his four-year-old grandniece, police said.

The septuagenarian is the maternal uncle of the child’s father. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The septuagenarian is the maternal uncle of the child’s father, police added.

The minor girl resided with her father, mother, and grandparents in a house in Satamba village.

On Sunday evening, the maternal uncle of her father, who hails from Sutariya village of Mahisagar district, visited them.

Also Read: Constable rapes 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa, police let him go

According to an official, the elderly man took the minor to the fields where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A passerby near the village informed the family members but the accused had already fled the scene.

On Sunday night, the minor’s parents informed the police about the incident taking the child to the police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been apprehended under sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON