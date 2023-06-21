Thousands join Int’l Yoga Day celebrations in Sangam city

Around 8,000 volunteers and enthusiasts from different walks of life participated in the ‘9th International Yoga Day’ celebrations by practising Yoga on the banks of Sangam on Wednesday.

Yoga sessions underway to mark the International Yoga Day in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Thousands of others also took part in special Yoga sessions across the district organised by district administration, different organisations and institutions to mark the day.

At the biggest event in the district held on the sandy banks of Sangam, Member of Parliament Prof Rita Bahuguna Joshi inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp as the chief guest along with divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

Organised on the theme of ‘Har Ghar Aangan Yoga’ with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, people participating in this event were made to do exercises by Yoga instructor Dharmendra Mishra who also shared information about the benefits of Yoga.

Selfie Point, sand art and ‘Skating Yoga’ remained other attractions of the event.

Through International Yoga Day, a message was given to the people that they should practice Yoga and stay healthy. The divisional commissioner and the district magistrate honoured 10 people for their commendable work during Yoga Week by awarding them certificates.

Live telecast of Prime Minister’s address was also done during the programme. Other prominent persons present included IG Chandra Prakash, Chief development officer Gaurav Kumar among others.

At Allahabad high court also a special Yoga session was organised to mark the day for judges, law officials as well as lawyers. Various yogasanas and pranayam were practiced by the judges, officials and lawyers.

Yoga exercise programme was led by instructor Jyoti Pandey.

The day was celebrated with fervour across the North Central Railway (NCR) region also where a yoga session was organised at Railgaon Colony, Subedarganj in Prayagraj. The camp was organised under the leadership of general manager, North Central Railway, Satish Kumar and was also attended by Ruby Rani Singh, president, North Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation.

Railway employees, their family members and children of Scout and Guides participated in the Yoga camp. Similarly, in all the three divisions of North Central Railway, Agra, Prayagraj and Jhansi, divisional railway managers, officers and employees, and in factories by chief workshop managers and railway workers, practiced Yoga.

At headquarters, Central Air Command of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal RGK Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command led the celebrations. The event commenced with Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) which included an introductory talk on importance of health benefits of practicing Yoga and how it benefits everyone, followed by a refreshing 45 minutes of Yoga session for all personnel and family members of IAF personnel.

The AOC-in-C urged all Air Force personnel and their families to draw maximum benefits from Yoga and to remain fit and agile at all times.

Armed forces personnel of ‘Strike One’ Corps of Indian army and their family members along with veterans and NCC cadets also participated in large numbers and performed yogasanas at various stations of Leh, Mathura, Alwar, Bharatpur, Meerut, Bareilly and Prayagraj to mark the day.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding ‘Strike One’, highlighted the positive effects of Yoga, and exhorted everyone to pursue it as a way of life for overall well being.

Other prominent organisations and institutions that also joined in the celebrations with special yoga sessions included Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, IIIT-Allahabad, Patanjali Rishikul and Ganga Gurukulam schools, United Medicity Hospital, Prayagraj and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad among others.

