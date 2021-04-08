8,490 fresh cases in UP, 4 cities account for 50% of these

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh recorded 8,490 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, the highest in a day so far, and 50% of these (4,571) surfaced in four cities, taking the caseload to 39,338. As many as 39 more deaths due to the virus pushed the fatality count to 9,003.

The previous single-day high was seen on September 11, 2020 when 7,103 new cases were reported (active cases were 67,321).

“Over 50% of the new cases are from four cities – Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi. Among 39,338 active cases, 22,904 are in home isolation, 770 in private hospitals and the rest undergoing treatment in government hospitals free of cost,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

During the day, Lucknow reported 11 deaths, Kanpur four, Prayagraj six, two each in Meerut, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri. So far, 6,0,6063 patients had recovered in Uttar Pradesh, including 1,084 in the past 24 hours.

Lucknow logged 2,369 cases, Prayagraj 1,040, Varanasi 794, Kanpur 368, Gorakhpur 259, Meerut 222, Gautam Buddh Nagar 134, Jhansi 180, Bareilly 133, Saharanpur 109, Ghaziabad 108 and Bhadohi 60. Hathras was the only district to report zero fresh cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state conducted 2,04,878 Covid tests, the highest in one day till now, said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary.