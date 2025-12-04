895 power consumers in Prayagraj listed for unpaid bills

: A list of 895 electricity consumers in Prayagraj who have never paid their bills has been prepared by the Power Corporation. These unpaid bills add up to more than ₹8.11 crore. A division-wise list has also been created. In the Rambagh division, 39 consumers owe ₹ 8.31 lakh. (For representation only)

These consumers will now benefit from the electricity bill relief scheme that started on December 1. The scheme offers special benefits for domestic (LMV-1) and small commercial (LMV-2) users. The list shows that 10 such consumers are in the Kalyani Devi division with dues of ₹22.96 lakh. In other areas under Kalyani Devi SDO, there are six consumers, one in the power house, and five in Khushru Baug.

In the Naini division, 87 consumers owe ₹23.37 lakh. This includes 18 in Naini, 29 in Jail Road and 40 in Jhunsi. These consumers will also receive a waiver on the principal amount and interest. In the Rambagh division, 39 consumers owe ₹8.31 lakh.

Fort road has 17 consumers, Rambagh four, and Gaughat 18. In the Kareli division, 49 consumers owe ₹47.06 lakh. Of these, 48 are in Kareli sub-station and one in Kalyani Devi.In Tagore Town, 355 consumers owe ₹410.95 lakh. In Teliyarganj, 161 consumers have never paid their bills, while Shantipuram has 192 such cases. Chief engineer (Distribution) Rajesh Kumar said the list has been prepared and efforts are being made to recover the dues.In Bamrauli division, 330 consumers owe ₹2.91 crore. In Mayo Hall division, 25 consumers owe ₹6.98 lakh.