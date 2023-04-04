Nine-year-old falls in Gomti while playing, search on

LUCKNOW A nine-year-old boy fell into the Gomti river from the broken side railing at the riverfront on Tuesday evening. At the time of the incident, the boy was playing at the Lakshman Mela ground. According to cops, the child came to Lakshman Mela ground along with his family in the afternoon. (Representational photo)

The body of the victim Raj Sonkar could not be recovered from the river till late in the evening. His family lives in a slum settlement near the Lakshman Mela ground.

Meanwhile, family members of the child have alleged that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived at the spot several hours after the incident.