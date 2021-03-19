A year after lockdown, social distancing a myth at Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi

Pramod Sharma (58) had demarcated the waiting area outside his shop in Sarojini Nagar in June last year, when the Delhi government allowed markets to reopen after months of lockdown that had been necessitated to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the city.

“We allowed only five customers at a time inside the shop, after checking their temperature using a thermal scanner. We had to take strict measures then as everyone was scared and cases were on the rise,” said Sharma.

Though, Covid-19 cases are witnessing an uptick in the city again, Sharma believes things are different now. “Things are different now. We no longer have those restrictions in place, but we don’t allow customers inside without masks,” he said.

This is the situation throughout Sarojini Nagar market, one of Delhi’s popular shopping destinations, as footfall is inching close to pre-Covid times with each passing day. The rise in Covid-19 cases has forced market associations to seek help from district administration to manage the crowd and ensure social distancing. On Wednesday, one of the traders’ associations in the market wrote to the district administration requesting deployment of additional civil defence volunteers to ensure social distancing.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar mini market traders’ association, said, “The rush in the market is increasing despite a rise in Covid-19 cases. We can only request customers to follow norms, but government authorities can take measures to ensure preventive measures are followed by everyone.”

On Thursday, civil defence volunteers were spotted randomly screening some shoppers at the entry point. “It is impossible to screen everyone entering the market, as the footfall is very high. But our teams are advising people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, which itself is a challenge here,” said a civil defence volunteer.

A local police officer said, “We have four teams deployed in the market for enforcement. The rush is increasing day-by-day.”

Market associations complain that shoppers had started throwing caution to the wind, with some sometimes eitger not wearing masks or wearing it incorrectly. The increase in the number of street vendors in the market has also gone unchecked.

He said that last, year civil defence volunteers and Delhi Police officials used to screen people using thermal scanners at the four main entry points, before letting them inside the market. “But post-Diwali, these measures have been discontinued. We have requested the administration to restart the screening at the entry points,” he said.

A senior New Delhi district administration official said, “It is not possible to stop people from entering the market or screen everyone. Our teams are advising people and taking action against those who refuse to follow the rules. We currently have four teams deployed in the area, in addition to those involved in Covid testing. We are planning to increase the number of teams in the market to ensure better enforcement.”

On Thursday afternoon, the lanes in the market were packed with people. One of them, Aruna Kumar (40), a shopper, said that she takes all necessary precautions while venturing out. “I wasn’t expecting such a rush in the market during the afternoon hours. I had some important work, else I would not have come here. We have our fixed shops from where we have been buying stuff for years.”

Traders say that they can’t complain about the increase in footfall, especially after suffering huge financial losses due to the pandemic earlier. Business, they said, has just started to pick up pace.

Surjeet Singh Arora, president of Sarojini Nagar Traders Association, said, “The main problem is of street vendors. Their number is increasing and there is no check on them. There are hawkers who move around the entire market. There should be some sort of check on them.”

Sudhin Biswas (42), a second shopper, said, “I had to come here, as I’m travelling to my hometown after over a year. More than visitors, the problem is with vendors. There are so many of them that there is no space left to walk even.”

Officials from the district administration claimed that only authorised vendors are allowed in the market. Street vendors, on the other hand, said that they have no other place to go. “Last few months have been =difficult for us. We have always worked here. Where will we go?” said Kamlesh, a street vendor.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital, said that social distancing is essential right now to prevent the resurgence of the disease. “Though we can’t close down markets now as it will impact livelihoods, it is important to check that there is no crowding and people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the police booth at Sarojini Nagar market is being used to make regular announcements asking people to follow social distancing and wear masks at all times when they are in public.

“At least 74 cameras spread across the market are monitored round the clock from this booth and wherever overcrowding is noticed, staff is directed to disperse people. The station house officer of the area has also been directed to conduct regular patrolling and intensify prosecutions against people who are not adhering to government guidelines,” the DCP said.

Singh said apart from the police, civil defence staff has also been deployed in the market to make sure no Covid-19 safety norms are violated.