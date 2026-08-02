AAP alleges graft in bicycle scheme; govt says claims ‘baseless’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged irregularities in the free bicycle distribution scheme, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of procuring bicycles at an “inflated price” and “favouring” a particular manufacturing company. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “The beneficiary of the bicycle tender had already been decided, and the tender conditions were framed accordingly." (File Photo/ANI)

Hitting back, the Delhi government called the allegations baseless and a ploy to divert attention from the alleged “school bag scheme fraud” and the “paper leak” in AAP-ruled Punjab.

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Vidya Vahini scheme Under the Vidya Vahini scheme, nearly 140,000 eligible girl students across Delhi will receive free bicycles in phases.

AAP Delhi chief alleges gaps AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a presser, alleged, “The beneficiary of the bicycle tender had already been decided, and the tender conditions were framed accordingly. A ₹360 crore turnover requirement was imposed for the procurement of 140,000 bicycles to ensure that only a select company could participate. Bicycles worth ₹4,100 are being procured at ₹6,923 each.”

“Several companies have submitted written complaints to the vigilance commission, but no action has been taken. In this entire tender process, the government deliberately chose not to hold any pre-bid meeting,” he added.

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BJP hits back However, BJP MLA and Delhi government spokesperson Harish Khurana said the allegations are based on a “baseless complaint” from a commercial company. “The aim is to shield (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann from scrutiny regarding the school bag scheme fraud and exam paper leaks in Punjab,” he alleged.

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Khurana said the Delhi government has procured bicycles through a completely transparent process.