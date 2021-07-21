Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP, BJP lock horns over distribution of dry ration
delhi news

AAP, BJP lock horns over distribution of dry ration

While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three MCDs. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Physical classes are currently suspended in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and families of students enrolled in primary schools across the country are entitled to dry ration as a substitute for midday meal as part of a central government scheme.(File photo for representation)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) have refused dry ration to students enrolled in primary schools who failed to attend online classes. The BJP said the allegations are “false”.

Physical classes are currently suspended in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and families of students enrolled in primary schools across the country are entitled to dry ration as a substitute for midday meal as part of a central government scheme.

“Despite government reports stating that 40-45% of students are unable to take online classes due to lack of infrastructure, the BJP-ruled MCDs have refuse to give ration to those who did not attend online classes. It is shameful that the BJP-ruled MCDs are not giving midday meal ration to... children who failed to attend online classes because their parents can’t afford Android phones,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

Pathak further said, “Many children from very poor families study in MCD schools. It is a sin to rob their midday meal ration. In the last one and a half years, the BJP managed the midday meal scheme and engaged in corruption. This ration does not belong to you. I request with folded hands to the BJP’s top leaders to distribute the midday meal ration to all the children.”

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson of Delhi-BJP, said: “The allegations are false. The MCDs have introduced no such provision that denies dry ration to students who fail to attend online classes. We fail to understand the logic behind such lies...It seems the AAP’s only purpose is to malign MCDs.”

While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three MCDs. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP