AAP, BJP lock horns over distribution of dry ration

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) have refused dry ration to students enrolled in primary schools who failed to attend online classes. The BJP said the allegations are “false”.

Physical classes are currently suspended in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and families of students enrolled in primary schools across the country are entitled to dry ration as a substitute for midday meal as part of a central government scheme.

“Despite government reports stating that 40-45% of students are unable to take online classes due to lack of infrastructure, the BJP-ruled MCDs have refuse to give ration to those who did not attend online classes. It is shameful that the BJP-ruled MCDs are not giving midday meal ration to... children who failed to attend online classes because their parents can’t afford Android phones,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

Pathak further said, “Many children from very poor families study in MCD schools. It is a sin to rob their midday meal ration. In the last one and a half years, the BJP managed the midday meal scheme and engaged in corruption. This ration does not belong to you. I request with folded hands to the BJP’s top leaders to distribute the midday meal ration to all the children.”

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson of Delhi-BJP, said: “The allegations are false. The MCDs have introduced no such provision that denies dry ration to students who fail to attend online classes. We fail to understand the logic behind such lies...It seems the AAP’s only purpose is to malign MCDs.”

While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three MCDs. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.