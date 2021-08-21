AAP minister cracks whip as ration delayed for another month

Noticing a severe delay in the monthly distribution of ration for a second consecutive month, food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain on Friday issued directions to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to ensure stable supply of ration between the four corporation godowns and the network of 2,000-odd fair price in the Capital.

“Food and civil supplies minister chaired a meeting with representatives of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh on Wednesday. He reviewed issues related to the distribution of free ration in Delhi. He stressed that full entitlement under NFSA (National Food Security Act) and PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) should be distributed to the beneficiaries,” said a senior government officials on Friday.

According to Food Department’s records, the late distribution of food grains among the 2,000-odd fair price shops led to delays in ration distribution to beneficiaries in the month of July. The July sales have now been extended fill August 20 -- reflecting a cascading effect ultimately leading to delay in opening of the August sales. Usually, the ration distribution drive in Delhi begins around the 10th of a month.

The official further said, “The minister also flagged that fair price shops should display eligibility information related to the One Nation One Ration Card scheme on their display boards. The Delhi government is committed to provide free rations to NFS and PMGKAY beneficiaries every month in a time-bound manner.”

Delhi has around 1.78 million ration card households, which translated to around 7.2 million beneficiaries under the public distribution system (PDS).