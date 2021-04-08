AAP protests against vaccine exports

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday protested outside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) headquarters against the Centre’s government’s decision to export Covid-19 vaccines, and urged that the jabs be made available for all adults in the country. The BJP, however, hit out at the protest and alleged that AAP workers were not wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

The Delhi Police broke up the protest (how long did the protest last?), arguing that no gatherings in the city are allowed, as per Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders.

Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the country’s population of 1.3 billion has the first right over Covid-19 vaccines that have been produced and manufactured by scientists in India.

“Before Pakistan and Afghanistan, every Indian citizen has the right to get vaccinated first. It is being said that one of the widespread variants of the coronavirus is affecting children below the age of 15. Today, the number of Covid-19 cases in India is among the highest in the world, because of which the country is getting defamed globally. But instead, the Centre is planning to export the vaccine to 68 countries only for the Prime Minister to gain applause,” he said.

India on Wednesday added over 126,260 new Covid-19 cases, the most in a single-day so far, of which Delhi accounted for 5,506.

Bhardwaj urged the Centre to make the Covid-19 vaccines available to all adult citizens of India, days after Delhi chief minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to lift age restrictions jabs.

“Our concern is that the citizens of the country, between the ages of 18 and 45, people like me, who have to leave their homes daily, have to travel for work using different modes of transport to earn a living. If the vaccine is already available in our country, it must be made available to all. Vaccine for Malaria, Polio, TB, and Typhoid can be availed from pharmacies. Why hasn’t the Covid vaccine been made available at pharmacies, general physicians and to the citizens? Once people are vaccinated, they will gain immunity from Covid-19 and our country’s economic condition will improve manifold,” he said.

The Delhi BJP, however, lashed out at the AAP for not shirking Covid-appropriate behaviour and not adhering to the rules laid down by the DDMA, which prohibits large gatherings in any form. The party shared videos of the protest on social media to show that AAP workers were not wearing masks or following social distancing norms.

“The people of Delhi are questioning the double standards of the AAP. On the one hand, the AAP government is slapping fines of up to ₹ 2,000 on people for not wearing masks and on the other, the AAP itself is holding protests where no one wears a mask or is following social distancing. This is the sheer hypocrisy of the AAP,” said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson of the Delhi BJP.

Replying to this, Bhardwaj said the party workers are determined to convince the Central government to open vaccination for all adults. “If the movement or fight for what the people of Delhi and citizens of India need demands this, so be it. Even if some of our AAP activists get Covid to bring the vaccine to crores of Indian, we are ready for it,” he said.