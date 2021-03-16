AAP says MCDs failing to hit waste treatment targets at Delhi landfills

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi of failing to achieved its targets in reducing the scale of waste in any of the three landfills in the city.

The BJP, however, refuted this claims, and called the allegations “misleading”.

“The amount of garbage hasn’t reduced in either of the three landfill sites. BJP leaders’ false claims stand exposed. Of 2,800 metric tonnes of garbage generated every day in east Delhi, 1,300 metric tonnes are treated (processed with trommel machines to break down solid waste components). In south Delhi, of the daily 3,600 metric tonne garbage, a mere 1,600 metric tonnes are treated. Of the 4,000 metric tonne garbage from North Delhi, just 2,000 metric tonne is treated. The remaining untreated garbage is left behind at the landfill sites — the sizes of which are expanding every day,” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s municipal affairs in-charge.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations in the city, which are due to go to polls next year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, hit back at the AAP’s allegations.

“Leaders of the AAP including Durgesh Pathak are misleading people with such allegations. All three MCDs use trommel machines to reduce the heights of garbage dumps at landfill sites quite effectively. Simultaneously, the MCDs are working on bigger scheme for faster disposal of garbage by setting up new treatment plants which should be ready by next year. In the larger public interest, the AAP should quit engaging in petty politics and help the MCDs financially to set up the new waste treatment plants,” Kapoor said.