A woman tehsildar in Firozabad district has been attached to the state headquarters of the Revenue Council in Lucknow as a disciplinary measure, stated a press note issued by the district information office in Firozabad on Saturday night. Accusation of harassment against Firozabad DM: Woman tehsildar attached to revenue council HQ amid disciplinary action

The action has been taken against Rakhi Sharma, who had levelled serious allegations against senior officials, particularly the Firozabad district magistrate, after being transferred from Tundla where she was earlier posted.

“This action has been taken in view of gross indiscipline and violation of rules by tehsildar Rakhi Sharma. As per the latest order issued by the revenue council, she has been removed from her duties in Firozabad with immediate effect and attached to the Council’s headquarters in Lucknow. Orders have also been issued for a high-level inquiry into the land-related matter,” the press note stated.

The inquiry will be conducted by the commissioner of the Lucknow Division.

Rakhi Sharma had levelled a series of allegations against superior officials and their subordinates, including those related to land transfers in Firozabad. The district magistrate of Firozabad, Ramesh Ranjan, was the primary target of her accusations. She was recently transferred from Tundla to another tehsil in Firozabad district and had described the move as harassment by senior administrative officials.

She also levelled corruption charges and submitted a written complaint to the chief minister and the state government, seeking their intervention and a proper inquiry.

The matter also involved allegations regarding an iPhone allegedly demanded from her, issues related to land transfers, and other corruption charges raised by Rakhi Sharma.

She claimed that her transfer from Tundla to Shikohabad was a result of exposing such irregularities in Firozabad. Sharma also alleged that, as a form of harassment, her salary was withheld for eight months, forcing her to approach the High Court to secure its release.

Efforts to contact the district magistrate for a response were unsuccessful, and no official statement has been issued from his side till Sunday evening.