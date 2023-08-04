Achyut Yagnik: Journalist, thinker, activist and beyond

Achyut Yagnik, former journalist and founder of SETU: Centre for Social Knowledge and Action, passed away at the age of 78 in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. Recognised for his unwavering commitment, Yagnik led the voluntary organisation dedicated to serving marginalised communities since the early 1980s.

Late Achyut Yagnik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His legacy embodies empowerment and social progress, marking a significant chapter in Gujarat’s pursuit of inclusivity.

Yagnik’s impactful journey encompassed various roles that spanned journalism, academia, activism, and social work. He first made his mark as a journalist in Ahmedabad, actively engaging with the Working Journalists Union and the Press Workers Union during the 1970s and 1980s.

He also played a significant role as the founder editor of the Gujarati research journal ‘Arthat’ for the Centre for Social Studies, Surat. He was also the Gujarat correspondent for the Economic and Political Weekly between 1981 and 1985.

His commitment to social causes led him to assume pivotal roles, including that of Gujarat Coordinator of the Lokayan Project at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi. He also held the position of general secretary at the Gujarat People’s Union for Civil Liberties, advocating passionately for civil rights and liberties. Notably, he held a consultant and Fellow position at the United Nations University in Tokyo from 1986 to 1987.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond activism, Yagnik emerged as a distinguished thinker, prolific author, and revered academic. His influential writings extended to both Gujarati and English languages, with notable works such as ‘Creating a Nationality: Ramjanmabhoomi Movement and Fear of the Self’ (1995), co-authored with Ashis Nandy.

Yagnik’s academic impact expands to his co-authorship of the substantial work titled ‘The Shaping of Modern Gujarat (Plurality, Hindutva and Beyond)’ in collaboration with Suchitra Sheth.

His impact was far-reaching, extending to political figures, social activists, academics, and influencers.

He was an esteemed guest faculty member at the Post-Graduate Department of Development Communication at Gujarat University. Yagnik’s influence also reached international shores, as he delivered lectures at renowned institutions such as Columbia, Chicago, and Berlin Universities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is survived by his wife and son Anand Yagnik, a well-known lawyer practicing at the Gujarat high court.