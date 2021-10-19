Home / Cities / Others / Acid-burnt bodies of couple found in Unnao
Acid-burnt bodies of couple found in Unnao

Unnao police suspect the acid might have been used to destroy the two bodies or make them unrecognisable
The police are also exploring the hate killing angle in connection with the couple killing in Unnao. (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Kanpur: The bodies of a man and a teenage girl, missing for the last one week, were found in a field in a burnt state at Bangarmau in Unnao district on Tuesday, said police.

Police suspected that the acid could have been used to destroy the two bodies or make them unrecognisable. The man was aged around 20 and the girl was 16, who went missing on October 13, they said.

“Bodies have been sent for autopsy and an FIR was lodged with the police. We are exploring the hate killing angle,” said Avinash Pandey, superintendent of police (SP) Unnao.

“Initial investigation suggests that girl’s father had beaten up the man outside his house the day he disappeared with the girl. The role of the local policemen is also being investigated,” Pandey said.

Their bodies were identified through the mobile phones, clothes and slippers found nearby, police said.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family has alleged kidnapping by the man while the latter’s filed a simple missing complaint.

However, the man’s father alleged that the police tortured him when he went to file the missing complaint to the police. He spent entire night in the police lock up and was released in the morning.

