Activists clean Kashi ghats to mark Gandhi Jayanti

others
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST

Assi Ghat was the first to witness the drive on the day when the activists armed with brooms and pans started cleaning the ghat.

Activists cleaning Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Activists of Sanatan Rakshak Sena carried out a cleaning drive on the Ghats of Varanasi to mark Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

Assi Ghat was the first to witness the drive on the day when the activists armed with brooms and pans started cleaning the ghat. “We wanted to convey a message of cleanliness to the masses hence we decided to take out a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti,” said Chandra Prakash Singh, state president of Sanatan Rakshak Sena.

The drive soon became a mass movement when locals joined the activists in order to ensure cleanliness at the ghat.

The drive was carried out on adjacent ghats too.

Monday, October 03, 2022
