Admission counselling for Ayush colleges complete, 2.5k out of 7.6k seats remain vacant

LUCKNOW More than 2,500 out of the total 7,679 seats in different Ayush colleges of Uttar Pradesh remain vacant even as the authorities have completed the admission counselling session, according to the data shared by the Ayush department. The authorities have completed the admission counselling session. (HT Photo)

While seats in government Ayurved and Unani colleges have largely been filled, private colleges have the highest number of vacant slots. According to the data, all the 502 seats in government Ayurved colleges have been allotted while 2,014 seats out of total 5,460 in private Ayurved colleges remain vacant. Among 829 homeopathy seats in government colleges, 15 are vacant. Meanwhile, 139 out of the total 200 seats remain vacant in private homeopathy colleges.

Similarly, all the 128 Unani seats in government colleges are allotted while 353 out of 560 Unani seats in private colleges remain vacant, as per the data shared by the counselling cell on Wednesday. In this view, the management of various Ayush colleges have demanded the directorate to allow them more time to fill the seats. “A decision to extend timeline for admission process at the college-level can be taken only after considering the possibility of admissions,” said a senior official in the counselling team.

Candidates wishing to retract admission ask for security fee refund

Several candidates, who applied for a college seat in the Ayush counselling but now do not want to take the admission process further, are asking authorities to refund the security fee they initially paid. These candidates had submitted the security money via private colleges. They paid the amount to colleges and the draft was submitted by college.

As per rules, the security money is returned without any deduction to the counselling cell. “Some students have raised the issue where colleges are not returning the security money. If a complaint is filed in this regard, the college will be directed to return the money,” said a senior official in the Ayush department.