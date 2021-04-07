Admission process for EWS, disabled students in entry-level classes begins today

New Delhi

The online registration process for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the reserved economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities categories for the academic session 2021-22 in the city’s private schools will begin from Wednesday, the Delhi government said.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25% of seats in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1— have to be reserved for EWS/DG (22%) and children with disabilities (3%). HT had on Sunday reported that while the new academic session had started in schools across the national capital last week, the admission process for these 25% reserved seats was delayed, causing anxiety among parents seeking to enrol their children in private schools.

Officials at the DoE had cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason behind the delay in starting admissions for the reserved seats. This year, the application process for 75% general category seats too had been delayed by over two months due to the pandemic.

According to a notification released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, the forms for reserved categories will be available on the official website (edudel.nic.in) from Wednesday, and the last date of submission of the same will be April 26. The first list of selected candidates will be released on April 30. Applicants have been asked to file only one application. “Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots,” the notification said.

All private schools affiliated by the three municipal corporations — north, south, and east — as well as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will also be in the computerised admission system.

The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years as of March 31, 2021, for admission in nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2021, respectively. However, the upper age limit for children with disabilities is 9 years for admission to these classes.

Families having less than an annual income of ₹1 lakh can apply for admission under the EWS category. “Any person residing in Delhi, having the residence proof of Delhi and requisite Income Certificate (less than one lakh rupees annually) issued by the Revenue Department of GNCT of Delhi, BPL/AAY( ration card/ food security cardholder) are eligible for applying in these private unaided recognized schools for admission of their ward under EWS category,” the notification read.

Under the disadvantaged groups category, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer), orphans, transgender, and all children living with or affected by HIV, can apply, according to the DoE notification. Applicants under the children with disabilities category must have to submit a disability certificate issued from a government hospital as per the guidelines issued under the Right of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016.

“Income certificate is also not required for applicant sunder Children with Disabilities Category,” the notification added.

Meanwhile, some experts raised concerns over the short period for the application process this year. Ekramul Haque of Mission Taleem, an organization working with EWS children in Delhi, said, “It will be very difficult for poor children to fill forms at such short notice. It has to be opened for at least a month. Poor children should not be made to pay for the lack of planning and foresight of the education department.”

Anil Kumar, a labourer at Molarband extension in Badarpur who is seeking admission for his sons, aged 5 and 6, said he was relieved that the government initiated the admission process for reserved category.

“I was really worried due to the delay in the commencement of admission process. I just hope that my sons get seats in a good private school under the EWS category,” he said.