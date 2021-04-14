Admn urges people to not visit Kashi this month

VARANASI: Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma have appealed to people to avoid visiting Kashi in April in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

“People from adjoining regions should avoid visiting Varanasi in view of surge in Covid cases. They should stay at home and visit Kashi only when there is very urgent work,”Agarwal said.

The district magistrate made a similar appeal to people not only in different parts of India but also abroad to shelve all plans of a Kashi visit in April. An advisory has also been issued due to the present situation.

The DM said that travellers coming to Kashi from other states would have to show their Covid negative report for their stay in hotels. This would be made mandatory soon.

Meanwhile, the RTPCR report has become a must for entry to temples .

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said on Wednesday that three-day old Covid negative RTPCR report had been made mandatory for entry to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Maa Annapurna Temple and Sankatmohan Temple from April 14.

Aggarwal said that it was compulsory to show this report, else the devotees would not be given entry to the temples.

District magistrate Kaushal raj Sharma said sans Covid negative report, entry would not be given to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

There are 9,607 active cases in Varanasi at present.