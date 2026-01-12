Aeration system to boost fish production in Prayagraj

In a bid to strengthen and expand fish farming in the district, the state fisheries department is promoting the use of aeration systems to make aquaculture more scientific and profitable. Officials said aeration technology has emerged as an effective tool for fish farmers, as it increases dissolved oxygen levels in ponds, leading to improved fish health, faster growth and higher production. By enhancing oxygen circulation, the system helps maximise yields and profitability. For representation only

District fisheries officer Vijay Prakash Shukla said the department is encouraging farmers to adopt modern technologies to boost both income and production capacity. Under the aeration system scheme for intensive fish farming, four-paddle wheel aerators are installed in ponds to continuously circulate water and facilitate better mixing of atmospheric oxygen, he shared. The increase in dissolved oxygen creates a favourable environment for fish, resulting in improved growth and higher output, Shukla added.

To promote adoption of the technology, the fisheries department is offering financial assistance for installing aeration systems. Farmers in the general category are eligible for a 50% subsidy, while beneficiaries from the SC/ST categories can avail subsidies of up to 60%.

The cost of a complete aeration system ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 and is suitable for ponds measuring half a hectare or more. Interested farmers can apply through the fisheries department’s official website or seek further details from the department’s office at Vikas Bhawan.

According to officials, Prayagraj district has around 7,000 registered fish farmers and fishermen, of whom nearly 2,600 have been allotted ponds by the fisheries department.