Afghan president Ghani speaks to Danish Siddiqui’s father, expresses condolences

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani on Thursday spoke to Danish Siddiqui’s father and gave his condolences on the photojournalist’s death in Afghanistan last week.

Ghani said that Siddiqui’s death was a “great loss” for the journalism fraternity.

Siddiqui, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his documentation of the Rohingya refugee crisis, was killed on July 16 during clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in the Spin Boldak region of the country. On Sunday, the 38-year-old photojournalist was buried in a graveyard in Jamia Millia Islamia, reserved for the varsity staff and their family.

Siddiqui’s father Akhtar, an eminent educationist, taught at the University’s Faculty of Education till a few years ago. Siddiqui himself had studied mass communication in Jamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre from 2005 to 2007.

A statement from the Afghan presidential palace said, “This afternoon, H.E President @ashrafghani called Professor Sediqi, father of @Reuters journalist late Danish Siddiqui & conveyed his condolences over the death of his son to his family, friends & colleagues. The President termed his death as a great loss for the journalism fraternity.”