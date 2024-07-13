After fake multi-speciality hospital, another bogus hospital sealed in Ahmedabad

After unearthing a multi-speciality fake hospital near Bavla on Thursday, the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) of Ahmedabad has sealed another bogus hospital with ICU and operation theatre facilities at Moraiya village in the district. Both the hospitals were operated by Mehul Chawda in rural areas, deceiving patients and posing serious risks to public health, according to a government press release. Both the hospitals were operated by Mehul Chawda in rural areas, deceiving patients and posing serious risks to public health.

“In a continued crackdown on fake doctors, Dr. Shailesh Parmar, the CDHO of Ahmedabad, sealed Moraiya General Hospital following the earlier closure of Ananya Multi-Speciality Hospital, also run by Chawda,” it said. Despite the advanced facilities, the culprits managed to flee with the equipment before the authorities arrived, as per the release.

Chawda, who lacks any medical background, was operating these hospitals in rural areas of Ahmedabad, it added.

The action against Moriya General Hospital came after a video, made by a family whose daughter had died during treatment at the hospital, surfaced online. The family claimed that their daughter’s condition was not severe when she was admitted, raising serious concerns about the hospital’s practices. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Dr. Parmar’s efforts are part of a broader crackdown on fake doctors in the region, the government release added. His stringent measures aim to eliminate the threat posed by unqualified individuals masquerading as medical professionals, thereby endangering public health.

The community has been shocked by the revelations surrounding Chawda, who ran a full-scale hospital in Ahmedabad’s rural area, extorting substantial amounts of money from patients under the pretense of legitimate medical treatment, according to the release.