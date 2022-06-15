After June 10 violence: Clerics call for peace ahead of Friday prayers
Muslims clerics and religious leaders have called upon the community to maintain peace and to offer Friday prayers in mosques close to their homes.
The clerics have also advised the community to check overcrowding by leaving immediately after prayers.
The appeals follow violent clashes and arson in Atala area of Prayagraj last Friday (June 10) that left over two dozen injured and caused extensive damage to government and public properties. Police have made 92 arrests in connection with the violence so far.
FIRs registered in connection with the violence at Khuldabad and Kareli police station mention that 92 named and 5400 unidentified persons were involved in rioting.
“I urge everyone to maintain peace and avoid crowding. Ensuring peace is everyone’s responsibility,” said mufti Shafiq Ahmed Sharifi, Qazi-e-Shaher, Prayagraj. He also urged Muslims to offer prayers at their local mosques near their homes.
Imam- e -Juma (religious cleric) of Shia Jama Masjid (Chak Zero road), Maulana Hasan Raza urged the community to leave immediately after offering prayers.
“I urge them to arrive at the mosques in an orderly and peaceful manner and leave immediately after offering prayers. Overcrowding should be avoided at all costs. Ensuring peace and brotherhood is our responsibility and we should do our bit to strengthen it,” he said.
Shia leader Maulana Jawad Al Hasan, who is presently out of the country on a religious visit, shared a video on the social media appealing to all for peace.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics