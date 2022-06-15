After June 10 violence: Clerics call for peace ahead of Friday prayers

Muslims clerics and religious leaders have called upon the community to maintain peace and to offer Friday prayers in mosques close to their homes.

The clerics have also advised the community to check overcrowding by leaving immediately after prayers.

The appeals follow violent clashes and arson in Atala area of Prayagraj last Friday (June 10) that left over two dozen injured and caused extensive damage to government and public properties. Police have made 92 arrests in connection with the violence so far.

FIRs registered in connection with the violence at Khuldabad and Kareli police station mention that 92 named and 5400 unidentified persons were involved in rioting.

“I urge everyone to maintain peace and avoid crowding. Ensuring peace is everyone’s responsibility,” said mufti Shafiq Ahmed Sharifi, Qazi-e-Shaher, Prayagraj. He also urged Muslims to offer prayers at their local mosques near their homes.

Imam- e -Juma (religious cleric) of Shia Jama Masjid (Chak Zero road), Maulana Hasan Raza urged the community to leave immediately after offering prayers.

“I urge them to arrive at the mosques in an orderly and peaceful manner and leave immediately after offering prayers. Overcrowding should be avoided at all costs. Ensuring peace and brotherhood is our responsibility and we should do our bit to strengthen it,” he said.

Shia leader Maulana Jawad Al Hasan, who is presently out of the country on a religious visit, shared a video on the social media appealing to all for peace.