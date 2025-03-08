After Kashi, Ayodhya, it’s Mathura’s turn, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said after Kashi and Ayodhya, it is now Mathura’s turn to witness large-scale development. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of ‘Rangotsav 2025’ in Barsana on Friday. (HT)

“There will be no paucity of funds for the development of Mathura and provisions have been already made in the (state) budget this time. After vast development in Ayodhya and Kashi, and with the government having successfully organised the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, it is now the turn of Mathura and its teerth (pilgrimage sites) to see development on a large scale,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister was in Mathura district’s Barsana, the birthplace of Radha Rani, to be part of Laddoo Holi at Radha Rani or Ladliji Temple. He offered prayers at Radha Rani temple which he reached by ropeway.

Addressing a gathering at Rangotsav 2025, Adityanath said schemes to the tune of ₹100 crore are already on for the development of Mathura.

Referring to the BJP’s victory in the Delhi assembly polls last month, he also said as Rambhakts (devotees of Lord Ram) were in power in Delhi now, the day is not far when Yamuna’s purity reminiscent of the days of Lord Krishna will be restored and the river will flow as pure as the Ganga.

He noted that sadhus in Mathura and Vrindavan were concerned over the plight of the Yamuna.

“Now with Rambhakts (BJP) in power in Delhi, the day is not far when the Yamuna will revive and the time will come when the Yamuna will also flow as pure as the Ganga. The days when Lord Krishna used to perform ‘leela’ (acts) on the Yamuna will be soon revived,” the chief minister said.

“Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to have Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stresses on both ‘virsat’ (heritage) and vikas (development),” said the chief minister who inaugurated “Rangotsav -2025” organised by UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

Beginning his address with “Radhey Rani ki jai, Yamuna maiyya ki jai”, Yogi Adityanath said the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj broke all records of success with credit going to the followers of Sanatan (Dharma) and sadhus worldwide.

“The grand success of Mahakumbh was unprecedented. There were many who spread rumours, negativity and false propaganda against the Mahakumbh, but the believers in Sanatan said that they were not influenced by such a negative campaign against the Mahakumbh and took a holy dip in record numbers,” the chief minister added.

The Mahakumbh strengthened unity among Sanatan believers and the festival of Holi will take it further, he said.

He extended Holi greetings before concluding his speech and flying to Agra.

The chief minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Sandeep Singh.

Barsana hosts the world famous Laddoo-Maar (Friday) and Latha-Maar Holi (Saturday). Lakhs of devotees turn up in Mathura where Holi is a 40-day affair beginning from Basant Panchami and ends with Holi Utsav at Rangji Temple in Vrindavan on March 22.