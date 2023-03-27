Home / Cities / Others / After zero-poaching last year, rhino killed in Assam

After zero-poaching last year, rhino killed in Assam

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 27, 2023 12:41 PM IST

Assam last year recorded zero poaching of rhinos, which are prized for their horns that fetch big money in some countries for alleged medicinal value

An adult rhino was poached and its horn removed in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in the first such incident in the state after zero-poaching last year, an official said on Monday.

Zero rhino poaching was also reported in Assam in 1977. (HT PHOTO)
Zero rhino poaching was also reported in Assam in 1977. (HT PHOTO)

The carcass of the rhino with the missing horn was found in KNPTR’s Bagori range on Sunday afternoon. “The carcass, which was partially decomposed, was found on the bank of a water body inside the park’s Bagori range. It is a clear case of poaching,” said divisional forest officer Ramesh Gogoi.

He said a round of .303 rifle was found near the carcass indicating the rhino was shot dead before the poachers removed its horn and fled from the spot. “There will be more clarity about the exact cause of death after a postmortem. The incident seems to have taken place around a week ago. As the carcass is decomposed, it is unclear whether the animal was a male or female,” said Gogoi.

Assam recorded zero poaching of rhinos last year for the first time in 47 years. Rhinos are prized for their horns, which fetch big money in some countries for alleged medicinal value.

According to official figures, 191 rhinos were poached in Assam between 2000 and 2021. The highest 27 rhino deaths each were recorded in 2013 and 2014 and the lowest in 2020 and 2021 (two each).

Forest and police officials said zero rhino poaching was reported in 2022 for the first time since 1977 due to their coordinated efforts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out