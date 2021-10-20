Agnihotri hits back at Jai Ram over ‘helpless candidate’ remark against Pratibha

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday hit back at Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his ‘helpless candidate’ remark against Congress nominee from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Pratibha Singh.

Addressing election rallies at Nirman and Anni of Kullu district, Agnihotri said Pratibha is not helpless but a strong candidate.

“The CM should not make the mistake of thinking that she is alone and weak. He should respect women and should not make rude comments against a woman leader from an Opposition party,” he said.

Agnihotri said Pratibha belongs to the family that led the Congress government in this state for decades and built Himachal as a modern state.

“Former CM Virbhadra Singh is no longer with us but we still have his blessings and affection in the form of Pratibha Singh,” he said.

The leader of Opposition asked the CM to list his achievements in the last four years. He said it was Congress which started the subsidised ration scheme when inflation rose in state.

However, the scheme is now slowly becoming a bane for people in state as prices of commodities provided under it are soaring high. He said today the prices of cooking gas cylinder have crossed the ₹1,000-mark and petrol prices have gone past ₹103.

He said the figures of unemployment are staggering under the BJP regime. He alleged that during the Congress regime, youth of state will get jobs but in BJP regime jobs are being given to non-native people.

Taking a jibe at the CM, Agnihotri said these days, he is flying more in the helicopter and doesn’t step on the ground.

“This is the reason that he neither has any idea of the condition of the roads nor of the problems faced by the common man,” he alleged.

Agnihotri said neither the BJP nor the CM has any right to seek votes. He accused the Jai Ram-led government of pushing the state into a debt trap.

He urged people to pay homage to former chief minister Virbhadra and make Pratibha Singh win with huge votes.