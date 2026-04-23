The Agra administration has geared up to launch 10-day campaign on expressways passing through districts of Agra division from April 27 with an aim to minimise the road accidents on these fast tracks connecting the district with Noida (Yamuna Expressway) and Lucknow (Agra-Lucknow Expressway). Agra div to launch 10-day road safety campaign on expressways from April 27

The focus will be to remain on action mode against heavy vehicles parked on the side of expressways, illegal transportation of goods mainly in long distance sleeper coaches and overloaded vehicles moving on expressways. Action is also to be taken against ‘dhabas’ alongside the expressways.

These decisions were taken at the division level road safety meet held on Tuesday evening in Agra. It was presided over by Commissioner Agra division Nagendra Pratap.

Three such meetings have been held this year so far. The officials at the meeting assessed the action taken report by regional transport office and the police department with regard to use of helmet, seat belt, mobile/ear phone, and wrong side driving, drunken driving, and over-speeding.

It was revealed that there was 200% increase in challan issued for traffic violation in 2025-26 in Firozabad and Mainpuri when compared to previous year of 2024-25.

After a comparative study on frequency of road accidents, it was revealed that there was improvement in the first quarter in the districts of Agra, Mainpuri and Mathura, but Firozabad slipped in ranking.

As such, the Road Safety Committee at Firozabad was asked to take effective measures. The districts of Agra, Firozabad and Mathura have been part of ‘Zero Fatality Programme’ under which critical corridor teams were activated to ensure closure of illegal cuts and effective checks on traffic violation.

A survey conducted in Agra revealed that the worst sufferers of road accidents are pedestrians or those commuting on two-wheelers. Directions were issued during the meeting to launch awareness drives for road safety.

The safety and security of the school bus was taken up at length during the meeting.

It was informed that the transport department in state has developed a UP Integrated School Vehicles Management Portal in view of security and safety of school buses. It was revealed that details fed about school vehicles on the portal were physically checked during a campaign launched from January to April 15 this year.

During the meeting, it was revealed that there were many schools which have not uploaded their data of school vehicles through an affidavit as required on the portal. Commissioner Agra Division asked Basic Shiksha Adhikari and District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) to serve notices to such schools.

It was revealed during the meeting that the Transport Department has suspended 250 driving licences in Agra, 98 in Firozabad, 97 in Mainpuri and 260 driving licences in Mathura. Discussions were held on the proposal for suspending driving licenses of drivers found guilty of negligent driving. Commissioner ordered for submission of process to be undertaken in such cases.

It was revealed during the meeting that a penalty of ₹18.46 crore has been realised in action against 7338 overloaded vehicles in Agra division.

This action is undertaken in motion bridges and at toll plaza. However, the data for overloaded vehicles was not made available from most toll plazas barring those at Korai and Saiyyan in Agra district and Mahuwan in Mathura.

The commissioner took stock of response time by 102 and 108 ambulances and their numbers at district level. YEIDA providing this facility on Yamuna Expressway was asked to provide relevant data of ambulances and para medical staff deployed by it.

In four districts of Agra division, 220 black spots were identified for being prone to accidents and plan was discussed to rectify the issue.