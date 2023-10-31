Agra encounter: Man with 42 criminal cases arrested

A man, facing charges in 42 criminal cases, was arrested by the Agra police following an encounter on Monday night. These cases included charges of robbery, fraud, NDPS violations, Arms Act violations and involvement in the Gangster Act. These charges were spread across police stations in Agra, Mathura, and Hathras. The effective police team responsible for the arrest was rewarded with ₹25,000 by the deputy commissioner of police in Agra. Agra man with 42 criminal cases arrested (HT Photo)

The accused, who went by various aliases including Neeraj, Narendra and Bhappadi, first drew police attention when he was allegedly involved in a chain-snatching incident outside a man’s home on October 27. This incident led to the registration of a case under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code at the New Agra police station in Agra.

In response to this incident, multiple police teams were formed to investigate and arrest the accused. Information regarding the accused’s movements in the Dayalbagh area on Monday night was received, resulting in an encounter with the police. During the encounter, the accused sustained a leg injury and was subsequently taken into custody for medical treatment.

Another case was registered against the accused, this time under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, in addition to another case under Sections 411/420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON