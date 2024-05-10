Agra Metro expansion progresses with four tunnel boring machines

After the priority corridor became operational and the metro commenced its services, attention has shifted to expanding the Agra Metro Rail Project. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is now advancing with four tunnel boring machines in the remaining underground section of the first corridor of the Agra Metro rail project. Tunnel boring machines 3 and 4 have finished the up and down tunnels between the RBS ramp area and RBS College Metro Station (HT Photo)

Tunnel boring machines (TBMs) 3 and 4 have finished the up and down tunnels between the RBS ramp area and RBS College Metro Station. Meanwhile, TBMs 1 and 2 are constructing a tunnel from Agra College towards Mankameshwar Temple Metro Station.

Sushil Kumar, managing director of UP Metro, said, “After the metro services commenced in the Priority Corridor ahead of schedule, the UP Metro team is working with full dedication to provide metro services to the city residents in the remaining section soon.

Currently, tunnel construction in the remaining part of the first corridor is progressing with four TBMs. In this section, two TBMs (TBM 3 and TBM 4) were launched in the up-and-down lines from the launching shaft in the RBS ramp area towards RBS College Metro Station.

Both TBMs have achieved their first breakthrough at RBS College Metro Station. Soon, these TBMs will be launched towards Raja ki Mandi Metro Station. TBMs 3 and 4 will construct the tunnel from the ramp area to Agra College Metro Station. These will be retrieved from the Agra College retrieval shaft.

Simultaneously, TBMs 1 and 2 have been launched for tunnel construction in the direction from Agra College to Mankamshwar Metro Station. TBM 1 has so far constructed more than 150 metres of tunnel. Meanwhile, initial rings are being installed by TBM 2, as claimed in the press statement issued.