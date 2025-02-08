Agra’s Doki station in-charge removed, 3 SIs suspended after man’s death during interrogation

The in-charge of Doki police station in Agra district was removed and transferred to police lines, while three sub-inspectors were suspended with immediate effect following the death of a 55-year-old man during interrogation at the Kabish outpost of Doki police station on Thursday. A man died after being called to the Doki police outpost in Agra district for interrogation regarding a registered case (For representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (Agra East) Atul Sharma informed on Friday that Doki police station in-charge Tarun Dheeman had been removed and sent to police lines.

“Sub-Inspector Siddharth Chaudhary, Sub-Inspector Shiv Mangal, and Sub-Inspector Ram Sewak have been suspended with immediate effect,” stated DCP Agra East Atul Sharma, adding that the post-mortem report cited ‘heart attack’ as the cause of death.

“The deceased, Kedar Singh, was not an accused in the case but was acquainted with the facts of a case registered in 2023 at Doki police station and was called to give his statement,” Sharma stated.

The man died after being called to the Doki police outpost in Agra district for interrogation regarding a registered case. Angry villagers staged a road blockade at the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which was lifted only after assurances from police officials.

The police denied any undue pressure or manhandling of the deceased, claiming that he was a heart patient and passed away after being called for interrogation concerning a fraud and cheating case lodged in 2023. His condition deteriorated, and he was shifted to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fatehabad Circle, Amardeep Lal, denied allegations of any physical assault at the police outpost.

“The man was called for interrogation regarding a case. His condition deteriorated as he was a heart patient. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. There was no manhandling or torture,” claimed ACP Fatehabad on Thursday.