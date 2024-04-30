Ahead of polls, KMP e-way under scanner for illicit liquor smuggling

Gurugram: Gurugram has emerged as one of the top three districts in Haryana where the maximum quantity of illicit liquor was seized since the model code of conduct came into force for the Lok Sabha elections. The restrictions came into effect on March 16. The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) route connects all three districts and to keep a close watch and prevent smuggling of liquor ahead of polls, special surveillance teams have been formed and deployed on the route, officials aware of the matter said. Forty-seven checkpoints have been set up in Gurugram and special deployment has been done on the KMP route since it is the main route to smuggle liquor in the area. Liquor has also been seized from different areas of the city, including city borders with Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, police said. (Representational Image)

Gurugram goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections that began on April 19.

Officials said teams of police and the CID have been deployed on the KMP route and 15 personnel in plainclothes have also been assigned to check the movement of heavy vehicles possibly smuggling liquor.

Police data revealed that the top three districts with the highest recovery of illicit liquor in Haryana are Sonipat, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Gurugram ranked the second, where the highest number of such seizures have been done with 15,000 litres of illicit liquor seized, said officials.

They said 448 people have been arrested and 405 cases have been registered since the model code of conduct was announced.

According to the data, more than 20,000 litres of illicit liquor was seized from Sonipat, followed by 15,000 litres from Gurugram and 10,500 litres Faridabad. Police said the liquor was being smuggled from different districts and the main route for trucks was through KMP expressway.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said that separate teams of police and excise department officials are carrying out raids and have increased vigilance on the daily stock of liquor available in the market to plug any attempt at smuggling. “Besides, vehicles are being intensively checked at entry and exit points of the districts to curb the smuggling of liquor which is mainly due to a difference in prices with Delhi,” he said.

Yadav said the KMP highway is the route that connects to Faridabad and is used by miscreants to smuggle liquor. “Our teams are keeping watch on all the roads connecting the two districts to ensure no smuggling can take place,” he said.

Faridabad deputy commissioner (DC) Vikram Singh on Friday said that the district has confiscated 10,500 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹75 lakh since March 16.

Singh along with police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya conducted a review meeting to discuss and tackle smuggling of illegal liquor and GST evasion during the Lok Sabha elections. “We have set up six checkpoints at various locations, including Mangar, Surajkund, Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Basantpur, and Chhaysa. We have seized trucks illegally transporting Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Gurugram to Faridabad. Also, over 2,000 litres from different areas of the city. The police had seized assets worth ₹73 lakh, including ₹21 lakh in cash and 8,447 litres of liquor in Faridabad, as part of election-related enforcement,” he said.

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25.