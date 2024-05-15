 AIMIM chief to address Kaushambi meeting on May 17 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AIMIM chief to address Kaushambi meeting on May 17

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 15, 2024 10:05 PM IST

The meeting will be held at Chhapra Bagh Karari Intermediate College, said AIMIM leader, Afsar Mahmood, on Wednesday

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address a public meeting in support of PDM (Pichhda Dalit Muslim) Nyay Morcha candidate from Kaushambi, Narendra Kumar Saroj, on May 17.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT File Photo)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT File Photo)

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) MLA Pallavi Patel will also address the meeting, which will be held at Chhapra Bagh Karari Intermediate College, said AIMIM leader, Afsar Mahmood, on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) president Krishna Patel, Baburam Pal, president, Rashtra Uday Party and Premchand Bind, president, Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party will also address the public meeting.

Mehmood said that Owaisi will also address a public meeting in Mauaima on May 22 in support of PDM Nyay Morcha candidates contesting from Phulpur and Allahabad Lok Sabha seats.

Mahima Patel is in the fray from Phulpur while Hansraj Kol is in the fight from Allahabad Parliamentary constituency PDM Nyay Morcha tickets.

Polling in Kaushambi will be held in the fifth phase on May 20 while polling for Phulpur and Allahabad will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / AIMIM chief to address Kaushambi meeting on May 17

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On