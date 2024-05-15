AIMIM chief to address Kaushambi meeting on May 17

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address a public meeting in support of PDM (Pichhda Dalit Muslim) Nyay Morcha candidate from Kaushambi, Narendra Kumar Saroj, on May 17. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT File Photo)

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) MLA Pallavi Patel will also address the meeting, which will be held at Chhapra Bagh Karari Intermediate College, said AIMIM leader, Afsar Mahmood, on Wednesday.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) president Krishna Patel, Baburam Pal, president, Rashtra Uday Party and Premchand Bind, president, Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party will also address the public meeting.

Mehmood said that Owaisi will also address a public meeting in Mauaima on May 22 in support of PDM Nyay Morcha candidates contesting from Phulpur and Allahabad Lok Sabha seats.

Mahima Patel is in the fray from Phulpur while Hansraj Kol is in the fight from Allahabad Parliamentary constituency PDM Nyay Morcha tickets.

Polling in Kaushambi will be held in the fifth phase on May 20 while polling for Phulpur and Allahabad will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.