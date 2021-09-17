Air Chief: Ensure readiness of all weapon systems and assets

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness besides focus on maintenance practices to ensure robust physical and cyber security of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He called on the IAF station commanders to ensure readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets and to keep them at the highest level of preparedness. Air Chief Marshal was addressing annual commanders’ conference of the Central Air Command (CAC) at its headquarters in Prayagraj.

In his address to the commanders, the CAS appreciated the role of CAC in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration, said Shantanu Pratap Singh, Regional PRO (defence), Prayagraj here on Friday.

Chief of the Air Staff also urged the commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment and stressed on the need to augment the combat capability of IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.

Earlier, he arrived at CAC headquarters on Thursday and was received by Air Marshal RJ Duckworth, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of CAC. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the CAS on the occasion.

The annual commanders’ conference was attended by the commanders of all the Air Force stations within the jurisdiction of CAC. The aim of the conference is to provide a forum for commanders to exchange views on operation, maintenance and administrative matters requiring deliberations with senior officials at the Command headquarters.