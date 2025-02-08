Menu Explore
Air force paratrooper dies during routine para jumping exercise in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Feb 08, 2025 05:37 AM IST

An IAF junior warrant officer, Manju Nath, 36, died in a parachuting accident in Agra due to parachute failure during a routine exercise.

In an unfortunate incident, a air force personnel lost his life during routine para jumping exercise at Malpura dropping zone of defence forces in Agra on Friday, confirmed police sources at Malpura police station of Agra.

({ic fpr representation)
({ic fpr representation)

There was no reason assigned by defence officials for the tragic incident, but it is believed to have happened because of the failure of parachute to open for whatever reason.

“The deceased was identified as Manju Nath (36) who was from Karantaka and was serving as Junior Warrant Officer for Indian Air Force. He was amongst the 12 para jumpers who jumped from the aircraft at around 9 am on Friday,” said Pramod Kumar Sharma, officiating incharge at Malpura police station in Agra.

“Out of these 12, eleven para jumpers returned to base but one was missing after which the defence staff asked for police assistance in searching the missing man who was traced in wheat field of village Sutendi in Malpura area. The injured personnel was rushed to hospital for treatment but could not be saved,” stated Sharma.

Police at Malpura police station of Agra undertook legal compliance required before handing over the body to family members.

