Airoli residents fume over incomplete mangrove fencing

Navi Mumbai

Airoli residents have shot off more than 15 complaints to the Navi Mumbai municipal administration complaining that the incomplete work to barricade a three-km long mangrove belt is leading to not just debris dumping but other illegal activities, but the civic administration has turned a deaf ear to the grievances.

Six months ago, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commenced the work to barricade the entire three-km stretch to protect the mangroves, but the fencing work was stopped after a portion of the stretch frequented by flamingoes. Residents say only half the mangrove belt has been protected, and incomplete work has exposed the belt to a number of illegal activities including debris dumping by construction companies.

“We have sent trail mails to NMMC to restart and complete the fencing to stop the brazen attempt to destroy the mangroves. It was after a lot of nudging from local residents that NMMC started the barricading work, but that too has now been left midway, defeating the entire purpose of barricading,” said a resident and activist, wishing to be unnamed. The activist claimed he has personally mailed more than 15 mails to NMMC regarding this matter.

The Engineering department last year had undertaken iron barricading work on the stretch at the cost of ₹33 lakh. To avert the illegal practice of debris dumping, iron grills placed were eight feet high. But to the utter dismay of the locals, miscreants continue to encroach upon the area. “In spite of the barricading, there are encroachments happening. In fact, on closer inspection, officials will find that encroachers have created temporary gates and even placed locks to access it at their convenience,” said Smita De,a resident of sector 19.

When contacted by HT, the engineering department allegations of delay in completing the barricading work and claimed that it was planned to be done in phases. Officials said that a survey was first undertaken to ascertain areas which were more prone to debris dumping and fencing was completed there. “It was not possible to conduct the barricading work of the entire stretch at one go as we had to also budget the expenditure. Therefore, it was decided to do the work in phases and only those areas were barricaded where mangroves were easily accessible for debris dumping,” said Sanjay Patil, executive engineer, NMMC.

Work on the remaining portion will be undertaken in the next few months he said. “We will be working out the cost and call for fresh tender bids for barricading the other parts as well. As far as complaints of tampering with the fencing is concerned, we will get it verified,” added the official.