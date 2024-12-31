Akharas, Kalpvasis to get subsidised ration during Mahakumbh

In a move to support Akharas (monastic orders), institutions, and Kalpvasis during Mahakumbh-2025, the state government has launched a subsidised ration scheme, offering flour at ₹5 per kg and rice at ₹6 per kg. For their benefit, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the fair area for smooth distribution, informed District Supply Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh. Pilgrims receive food ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, at Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday (PTI)

The state government will also be issuing 1.2 lakh temporary white ration cards for Kalpvasis camping on the sandy banks of Sangam during the fair to access subsidised items, he added.

Kalpvasis, saints of Akharas, and pilgrims residing in camps of institutions will benefit from significantly reduced prices on essential supplies. Flour will be available at ₹5 per kilogram, rice at ₹6 per kilogram, and sugar at ₹18 per kilogram. Additionally, the government has allocated 800 permits to Akharas and institutions, the official added.

In addition to subsidised rations, comprehensive facilities for cooking food during Mahakumbh-2025 have also been made available. Agencies have been appointed in all 25 sectors of the 4,000-hectare mela tent city to provide new gas connections to Kalpvasis, Akharas, and institutions, along with seamless refilling services.

Kalpvasis with their own empty gas cylinders can also avail of refilling facilities. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate three types of gas cylinders—5 kg, 14.2 kg, and 19 kg—to cater to varying needs.

To ensure uninterrupted food supply, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the Mahakumbh area. Additionally, five food storage warehouses have been prepared, stocked with 6,000 metric tons of flour, 4,000 metric tons of rice, and 2,000 metric tons of sugar. These facilities aim to prevent any inconvenience for Akharas, Kalpvasis, and religious institutions.

Under this initiative, each Kalpvasi will be provided with 3 kg of flour, 2 kg of rice, and 1 kg of sugar. This ration facility will be available from January through the end of February 2025, officials shared.

The ‘One Nation One Card’ scheme will also be implemented to ensure accessibility for all eligible beneficiaries. To further streamline the distribution process, each shop has been stocked with 100 quintals of goods to meet the daily needs of participants, they added.