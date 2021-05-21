Akhil Gogoi alleges manhandling while being brought to assembly to take oath

Newly elected MLA and president of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, who has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, alleged on Friday that he was manhandled by the police and other officials while being brought to the state assembly to take an oath as an MLA, HT has learnt.

“I am an elected member of the state assembly. Why am I being targeted and pushed around like an animal? This is an insult to the people of Assam and Sibsagar. No one can silence my voice or the development of my constituency,” Gogoi said on arrival at the assembly.

He alleged that no Covid-19 protocol was maintained while he was brought from Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he is now lodged, to the assembly for the oath-taking ceremony.

“I was brought in a run-down bus along with nearly 20 policemen. I was threatened by the magistrate present on the bus and not allowed to interact with anyone. Once we reached the assembly premises, my dress was pulled and I was nearly dragged inside,” said Gogoi.

The matter was later brought to the notice of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is reported to have entrusted parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika to inquire into Gogoi’s allegations.

“We are hurt by the police’s behaviour with Gogoi. He is an elected representative and we condemn the incident of him being insulted inside the assembly. We urge the state government to take appropriate action and punish those guilty,” All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, Aminul Islam, said.

The 45-year-old, who contested from the Sibsagar seat, defeated Surabhi Rajkonwari of BJP without campaigning himself. Gogoi became the first person in Assam to win an election while being under arrest. Earlier this month, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court allowed Gogoi to take oath as a new MLA.

The first session of the new assembly began on Friday with the oath-taking of newly elected members. Pro-tem Speaker Phani Bhushan Choudhury administered the oath to all new MLAs while following Covid-19-related safety measures.

Raijor Dal was formed in October last year and Gogoi was named as the president of the party later. He filed his candidature from the hospital. For this election, Raijor Dal had tied up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another newly formed outfit. Gogoi was the lone winner from both parties.

Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 after a case against him was lodged in Chabua police station in Dibrugarh district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting etc. Subsequently, sections 15(1) (a)/16 of UAPA were added to it. The trial in the case is yet to commence.

The case was later transferred to the NIA the same month and a charge sheet was filed in June last year which alleged that Gogoi had led the anti-CAA movement which turned violent and led to arson and attacks on police personnel.

It alleged that the peasant leader hatched a conspiracy to target a particular community to disturb the unity and integrity of the country.

Last month, the Gauhati High Court upheld an earlier order issued by an NIA court granting bail to Gogoi. The leader is still in custody as he is yet to get bail in another case lodged against him by the investigative agency.