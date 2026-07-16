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    Mohali to tighten road safety measures at black spots, accident-prone stretches

    The meeting reviewed road safety measures at black spots, high-risk corridors, critical junctions and other vulnerable stretches, key issues discussed were safety arrangements

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 08:46:37 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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    The district administration has directed all concerned departments to take coordinated action to reduce road accidents by addressing black spots, accident-prone locations and traffic bottlenecks across Mohali. The directions were issued during a road safety review meeting chaired by regional transport officer (RTO) Harpreet Singh Atwal under the guidance of the deputy commissioner.

    The meeting also examined the bar association’s demand for a zebra crossing, bus shelter and speed breakers outside the district court complex in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
    The meeting also examined the bar association’s demand for a zebra crossing, bus shelter and speed breakers outside the district court complex in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    The meeting reviewed road safety measures at black spots, high-risk corridors, critical junctions and other vulnerable stretches. Officials were instructed to identify the causes of accidents and implement corrective measures within a fixed timeline.

    Among the key issues discussed were safety arrangements at accident-prone locations in Eco City, New Chandigarh (Sectors 5 and 6), traffic management in New Chandigarh and measures to ease congestion and prevent accidents on the road connecting Sectors 87 and 88.

    The meeting also examined the bar association’s demand for a zebra crossing, bus shelter and speed breakers outside the district court complex in Mohali. Departments were asked to jointly remove encroachments from state and national highways and tackle the growing problem of stray animals on roads.

    Progress on installing AI-based CCTV cameras at black spots, high-risk and high-density corridors and critical junctions, as directed by the Supreme Court (SC), was also reviewed. Officials further assessed the implementation of the hit and run and cashless treatment scheme, Farishte scheme, Raah Veer (good samaritan) scheme, Road Safety Mitra programme and the e-DAR project. Atwal stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely implementation of all road safety initiatives.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali To Tighten Road Safety Measures At Black Spots, Accident-prone Stretches
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali To Tighten Road Safety Measures At Black Spots, Accident-prone Stretches
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