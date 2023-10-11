Akhilesh becoming restless without power: U.P. deputy CM

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya directed sharp criticism at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, accusing him of becoming “restless without power.” Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

Maurya added, “Akhilesh Ji must also provide a clear explanation for his alliance with the Congress, the same party that his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, vehemently opposed throughout his life, even during the dark days of the national emergency. Is Akhilesh Ji oblivious to the fact that Jai Prakash Narayan Ji, whose statue he intended to garland, dedicated his entire life to challenging the Congress?”

Maurya’s remarks were in response to Akhilesh Yadav’s recent allegations that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had instructed officials to obstruct his attempt to lay a wreath at the bust of the renowned socialist icon, Jai Prakash Narayan, on the occasion of the late leader’s birth anniversary. Maurya also attended a commemorative event honouring Jai Prakash Narayan.

In a similar vein, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his views, stating, “SP and lawlessness go hand in hand, and the recent behaviour of the SP chief serves as corroborative evidence of this claim.” With a touch of sarcasm, he added, “Furthermore, if the SP chief is so good at scaling heights, he must consider participating in the Asian Games to win accolades for our country.”

