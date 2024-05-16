Akhilesh to hold rallies in Pratapgarh & Prayagraj on May 19

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings and seek support for INDIA bloc candidates contesting from Allahabad, Phulpur and Pratapgarh parliamentary seats on May 19. SP chief AKhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Following information and instructions received from the state SP headquarters on the possible sites of the public meetings, party leaders have begun preparations in this regard.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During his visit to Pratapgarh, Akhilesh Yadav will seek support for SP Singh Patel in fray on SP symbol from Pratapgarh as well as Amarnath Maurya contesting from Phulpur on SP ticket and Ujjwal Raman Singh in fight on Congress symbol from Allahabad seat.

Party office bearers have requested district administration for permission to host the public rally at Government Intermediate College (GIC) ground. Pratapgarh general secretary of SP Abdul Kadir Jilani confirmed that that the national president of the SP Akhilesh Yadav will be addressing the public rally.

Similarly, according to party officials in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally and seek support for Amarnath Maurya, the alliance’s Phulpur candidate.

The trans-Ganga unit of the party has finalised Padilla as the place for the rally. Now party leaders are preparing to obtain the District Election Office’s clearance for the event. The seats of Pratapgarh, Allahabad and Phulpur will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.