 Akhilesh to hold rallies in Pratapgarh & Prayagraj on May 19 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akhilesh to hold rallies in Pratapgarh & Prayagraj on May 19

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 16, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Following information and instructions received from the state SP headquarters on the possible sites of the public meetings, party leaders have begun preparations in this regard.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings and seek support for INDIA bloc candidates contesting from Allahabad, Phulpur and Pratapgarh parliamentary seats on May 19.

SP chief AKhilesh Yadav (File photo)
SP chief AKhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Following information and instructions received from the state SP headquarters on the possible sites of the public meetings, party leaders have begun preparations in this regard.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During his visit to Pratapgarh, Akhilesh Yadav will seek support for SP Singh Patel in fray on SP symbol from Pratapgarh as well as Amarnath Maurya contesting from Phulpur on SP ticket and Ujjwal Raman Singh in fight on Congress symbol from Allahabad seat.

Party office bearers have requested district administration for permission to host the public rally at Government Intermediate College (GIC) ground. Pratapgarh general secretary of SP Abdul Kadir Jilani confirmed that that the national president of the SP Akhilesh Yadav will be addressing the public rally.

Similarly, according to party officials in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally and seek support for Amarnath Maurya, the alliance’s Phulpur candidate.

The trans-Ganga unit of the party has finalised Padilla as the place for the rally. Now party leaders are preparing to obtain the District Election Office’s clearance for the event. The seats of Pratapgarh, Allahabad and Phulpur will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Akhilesh to hold rallies in Pratapgarh & Prayagraj on May 19

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On