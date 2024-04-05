Akhilesh to visit Mukhtar’s ancestral residence on April 7

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the ancestral residence of Mukhtar Ansari, who died on March 28 following a cardiac arrest in Banda, at Yusufpur locality in Mohammadabad town of Ghazipur district on April 7 to condole his death. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

ALSO READ- Mukhtar’s missing ‘Sikandar’ is among UP’s most wanted

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This was disclosed by the SP’s Ghazipur district president Gopal Yadav on Friday.

During the visit, Akhilesh Yadav will reach the house, known as “Phatak,” in the afternoon, according to Gopal Yadav. The SP chief will meet Mukhtar’s brothers Sibgatullah Ansari (former SP MLA), Afzal Ansari (sitting BSP MP from Ghazipur and the SP candidate from the same seat), his nephew SP’s Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari, son Omar Ansari and other members of the family.

ALSO READ- 'Alexa, bark': UP teen's quick act saves herself, toddler from monkey attack

After the visit, he will leave for Varanasi by helicopter and then proceed to Lucknow.

Several SP leaders, including former MP Dharmendra Yadav, Ambika Chaudhary and former minister Omprakash Singh, have already visited Mukhtar Ansari’s house.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur, the same seat he had won as the BSP candidate in 2019.

ALSO READ- Mukhtar Ansari's tryst with crime began at the age of 15 | 10 facts

Mukhtar was elected MLA five times from Mau Sadar assembly constituency till 2017 and passed on his political legacy to his elder son Abbas Ansari, who won the same seat on the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket in 2022.