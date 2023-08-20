News / Cities / Others / Aliganj ITI to host job fair offering 2,000+ opportunities

Aliganj ITI to host job fair offering 2,000+ opportunities

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2023 11:08 PM IST

As many as 17 national and international companies will participate, seeking to recruit young candidates for various positions.

LUCKNOW An Employment Day fair is scheduled to take place at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Aliganj on Monday morning. As many as 17 national and international companies will participate, seeking to recruit young candidates for various positions.

These job opportunities span across various states in the country. (HT Photo)
MA Khan, the training, counselling, and placement officer, stated, “Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years who have completed their High School, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Graduation, or BTech are eligible to participate in the employment day.” The participating companies will be considering candidates for job profiles offering monthly salaries ranging from 7,700 to 30,000. In total, they aim to fill 2,325 positions.

These job opportunities span across various states in the country -- including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Notable companies such as Bajaj Allianz, Gemini Continental, Chatty Bao, 1076 CM’s Helpline, Tata Motors, and PNB MetLife Insurance, among others, will be actively recruiting at this fair.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
