Aligarh BJP MP’s allegations: AMU EC members write to LS speaker, demand comment removal from House proceedings

Four elected members of the executive committee of Aligarh Muslim University teachers has written a letter to the speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, condemning allegations levelled by BJP MP from Aligarh against JN Medical College of AMU, while seeking a mini AIIMS at Pt Deendayal Upadhayaya Hospital in Aligarh. The AMU campus in Aligarh (HT Photo)

Satish Gautam, elected for the third time from Aligarh, had sought development of Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Hospital in Aligarh as mini AIIMS because the majority of doctors at JNMC of AMU are from a specific (Muslim) community, thus Hindu patients avoid going to Medical College in AMU.

“We are deeply pained by the mischievous allegations levelled against the doctors and staff of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University by Satish Gautam, the member of parliament from Aligarh recently on the floor of Lok Sabha,” the letter read.

Prof Moinuddin from Department of Biochemistry (JNMC), Prof Mohd Shameem from Department of TB and Chest diseases (JNMC), Dr Musavvir Ali from Department of Mathematics and Dr Murad A Khan from Department of Foreign Languages signed the letter, sent on Thursday to the Speaker.

“The utterances of the MP run counter to the view of PM Narendra Modi who called AMU as mini India,” stated the executive body members who have sought advice by Speaker to the Aligarh MP to take back words against doctors of the JNMCH and all the utterances by MP against JNMCH be expunged from proceedings of the House.

“It is not an attack on doctors of the JNMCH alone but an attack on doctors’ community as a whole, who never ask patients about personal beliefs or religion because their total commitment is towards the health of the patient. The MP may ask any number of AIIMS at Aligarh but for that he shall not be permitted to cast aspersions on doctors and staff of JNMCH,” the EC members averred.