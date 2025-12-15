Aligarh Muslim University campus blooms with colours at Annual Chrysanthemum, Coleus, and Rose Show

The campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) came alive with a riot of colours and fragrances as the Gulistan-e-Syed Garden hosted the Annual Chrysanthemum, Coleus, and Rose Show-2025. AMU vice-chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon with others official and faculty members during the flower show. (HT PHOTO)

The two-day flower show, organised by the department of land and garden on Saturday and Sunday showcased the university’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation, rich biodiversity, and sustainable landscape development.

Inaugurating the show, AMU vice-chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon praised the horticultural efforts, stating, “AMU’s green spaces are living classrooms that foster environmental awareness and responsibility among students and society.”

The flower show showcased a total of 690 presentations across 7 classes. It included 47 roses for Class A, while Class B highlights 14 creative flower arrangements. Class C included 245 Coleus exhibits, and Class D displayed 93 Chrysanthemum entries in single and double varieties. The ‘King and Queen of the Show’ category in Class E comprised 16 elite floral presentations, while Class F featured 86 entries of Korean, Button, Pompon, and other Chrysanthemum types, and Class G showcases 189 ornamental indoor and outdoor plants.

Professor Shahzad Anwar, in-charge of the Department of Land and Gardens, stated that participants came from a diverse cross-section of the university, including vice-chancellor’s lodge, pro VCs lodge, registrar’s lodge, guest houses 1, 2 & 3, MA Library, ZH College of Engineering and Technology, Kennedy Hall, department of electrical engineering, AMU Girls School, SS Hall (South), VG Nursery, administrative block, SS Hall Mosque, Sir Syed House, Gulistan-e-Syed, Al-Brakat Public School, and several other units.

Several senior university officials, deans, chairmen, MICs, provosts, and faculty members were present.