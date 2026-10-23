Aligarh road rage: Audi runs over injured motorcyclist, man dies

In a suspected case of road rage, a man riding a motorcycle was killed after an Audi car allegedly rammed the two-wheeler from behind and then ran over him while he lay injured on the road in Aligarh on Tuesday night. Another man riding the motorcycle was injured. Police have registered cases of murder and attempt to murder after a video of the incident went viral. Aligarh SP (City) Aditya Bansal said on Thursday evening that the police station received information on Wednesday about the incident, which took place on Tuesday night. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The case was registered at Banna Devi police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the absconding driver. According to reports, the car is registered in the name of Devraj Singh, a former BJP district unit president in Aligarh, and the absconding driver is said to be his nephew.

Aligarh SP (City) Aditya Bansal said on Thursday evening that the police station received information on Wednesday about the incident, which took place on Tuesday night.

“According to the complaint, the occupants of an Audi car deliberately hit the motorcycle, leaving both riders injured. The motorcyclist, identified as Manoj Kumar, later died, while the other rider, Kanhaiya, was injured,” Bansal said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 for murder and Section 109 for attempt to murder, he said.

According to Bansal, the statement of Kanhaiya, an eyewitness and the injured survivor, was recorded. He told police that an altercation had taken place between the two parties over honking before the incident. The Audi driver allegedly rammed the moving motorcycle from behind and then drove over Manoj, who had fallen on the road.

“The CCTV footage has been preserved, the car has been seized, and the field unit has collected evidence. A technical inspection of the vehicle has also been conducted,” Bansal said.

He added that the Audi was registered in the name of Devraj Singh, a resident of Raghuveer Puri under Banna Devi police station limits. The driver has been identified as Singh’s nephew, and police teams are working to arrest him.

Manoj Kumar, who was in his late thirties, worked as a sweetmeat seller. He was married and had three children.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral, purportedly shows the Audi hitting the motorcycle from behind and then running over one of the injured men. Some people at the scene are also seen throwing stones at the car as it drives away in the darkness.